WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 7 CWB, formerly known as
the Canadian Wheat Board, said on Thursday that Western Canadian
farmers harvested more canola and wheat than Statistics Canada
estimated in October.
CWB director of weather and market analysis Bruce Burnett
estimated canola production at 16.81 million tonnes, up from
Statscan's guess of 15.89 million tonnes, and saw all-wheat
production at 31.39 million tonnes, higher than Statscan's
estimate of 30.46 million tonnes.
Burnett gave his estimates at the Cereals North America
conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba. CWB owned a government-granted
marketing monopoly for Western Canada's wheat and barley until
August 2012, and is now a small grain marketer.
On Wednesday at the conference, Bunge Ltd pegged the
canola harvest at 17.43 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Jim
Marshall)