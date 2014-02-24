By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 24 Canada's two big
railways are ramping up to provide thousands more cars per week
to transport grain to ports, government officials said on
Monday, aiming to work through a backlog of orders after last
year's record harvest.
But Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz warned that he
is considering all options, including new rail regulations, to
smooth the flow of grain.
Record Canadian crops of wheat and canola, along with frigid
weather, have overwhelmed Canadian National Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, resulting in a backlog
of orders for tens of thousands of grain cars.
Saskatchewan Economy Minister Bill Boyd said in a statement
that both railways assured the government of Saskatchewan last
week that they are working to deploy thousands more grain cars
per week, and would sustain that pace until at least December
2014.
Saskatchewan produces more wheat and canola than any other
Canadian province. Grain companies also told the provincial
government that they could move to 24-hour handling service,
Boyd said.
CP spokesman Ed Greenberg confirmed that Boyd's comments are
accurate.
Ritz, who met Monday with the railways and grain companies,
said grain companies told him they can best run with service of
13,000 rail cars per week, nearly three times what railways
currently provide.
But Ritz left the meeting unimpressed and told reporters he
is considering all options, including new regulations, to speed
the flow of grain from western farm regions to ports. In some
areas, rail cars are sitting on track awaiting locomotives and
crews, he told reporters.
"That seems to be the problem in capacity, not necessarily
cars, but the ability to move them from where they should be
spotted to the port."
Ritz said railway officials "fudged" their commitment to
dedicating more grain cars when he spoke with them, by saying it
depended on factors like where the grain was headed.
The railways are also only delivering grain to the British
Columbia ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert for the short
term, Ritz said, and not to Thunder Bay, Ontario or the United
States.
"Unfortunately, the railways have decided arbitrarily that
no cars will be going into the U.S. (for grain)," Ritz said.
"That's really not their role. There are some consequences to be
faced when they make arbitrary decisions like that."
A spokesman for Canadian National could not be reached.
Ritz said he is also considering ways to make sure grain
companies honor contracts with farmers, possibly making the
companies pay interest for storage of grain they do not accept
within a reasonable amount of time, as per their contracts.
Dean O'Harris, commodities manager at Winnipeg-based grain
handler Parrish & Heimbecker Inc, doesn't see a quick solution
to the backlog.
"We're doing our best to get this thing moved here, but we
just can't," O'Harris said in a presentation at the Wild Oats
Grainworld conference in Winnipeg. "... How long will logistical
problems continue? I don't see an end to it."
Agrium Inc said last week the railway
backlog has caused the Canadian fertilizer company to lose
production, but that movement has slightly improved this month.
Boyd said the Saskatchewan government will closely monitor
the difference between the cash prices grain companies pay
farmers and the futures price, as transportation improves.
Earlier on Monday, Ritz said he wants to see rail companies
develop more surge capacity to handle big crops, including more
access to locomotives and cars.
Ritz said he is not in favor of scrapping the grain revenue
cap that Ottawa imposes on railways, but said the cap system
needs changes.
Canadian farmers, meanwhile, will plant more canola and less
wheat this year, a market analyst said.
Farmers will plant 23.3 million acres of all-wheat, down 10
percent from last year, Jonathon Driedger, risk management
portfolio manager at FarmLink Marketing Solutions, told the
Grainworld conference.
He forecast 21 million acres of canola seedings, up 5
percent.