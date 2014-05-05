(Repeats without change)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 5 Canadian canola stocks
were at a record high at the end of March, and wheat supplies
had swollen to the largest in 20 years, Statistics Canada said
on Monday as a bumper crop and transport bottlenecks produced
huge piles on the Prairies.
Statscan pegged canola stocks at March 31 at 9.02 million
tonnes, nearly double last year's level. All-wheat supplies
reached 21.25 million tonnes, up 47 percent from 2013 and the
most since 1994.
"The wheat number is significant for the North American
market, because, obviously, there is a shrinking (U.S.) hard red
winter crop," said Ken Ball, a broker at PI Financial Corp in
Winnipeg. "If we can get the (Canadian) wheat down there, it may
balance out the North American wheat market."
Sweltering temperatures in the Southern U.S. Plains have
deepened fears about weather damage to the U.S. hard red winter
wheat crop.
Statscan surveyed 11,424 farmers from March 24 to 31. The
report comes just as Canadian farmers get set to begin planting.
ICE Canada July canola futures were down 0.9 percent,
adding to their decline before the release of the report.
Minneapolis July spring wheat futures were up more than
1 percent.
Late ice cover on the Great Lakes has compounded the backlog
in moving Western Canadian grain, which piled up due to the
frigid winter and record harvest, overwhelming railways that
transport crops to port.
Farmers were stuck with most of the increase in crop
supplies. Statscan said commercial stocks of both wheat and
canola had declined year over year, while on-farm storage
jumped.
The three Prairie provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and
Manitoba held record volumes of canola in farm bins and
temporary storage.
Statscan asked additional questions in this survey about
permanent on-farm storage capacity and how much crop farmers had
stashed in temporary storage. Nearly 14 percent of all grain
held on farms was in temporary storage, such as bags, the survey
found.
Farmers struggled during the winter to find buyers for their
crops at profitable prices as commercial grain handlers said
railways delivered far fewer grain hopper cars than needed.
Railway movement has improved as the weather has grown
milder, said Bruce Burnett, weather and crop specialist at grain
marketer CWB. A backlog of orders for grain cars remains, but
the eastern flow of grain through the seasonal Port of Thunder
Bay, Ontario, on Lake Superior should start to pick up, he said.
Canada is usually the world's second- or third-largest wheat
exporter and the biggest shipper of canola, a cousin of rapeseed
that is largely used to produce vegetable oil.
Stocks were also much higher year over year of oats (60
percent), barley (43 percent) and durum (32 percent).
Reduced cash flow due to the grain backlog likely won't
affect planting, but may be a factor in the amount of crop
inputs, such as fertilizer, farmers apply, Burnett said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Alex Paterson in
Ottawa; editing by Peter Galloway)