(Corrects Statscan official's statement to show that canola stocks were lowest in 15 years, not 19 years) Sept 6 Canadian principal field crop stocks were mostly down as of July 31 compared with a year earlier, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday. Canola stocks fell to 608,100 tonnes from last year's 707,400 tonnes, the lowest level since 1998, according to a Statscan official. All-wheat stocks decreased to 5.1 million tonnes, as expected, from 5.9 million tonnes a year ago. Traders surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, canola stocks of 730,000 tonnes and wheat supplies of 5.1 million tonnes. Total stocks of principal field crops at July 31 2011 2012 2013 2011 to 2012 2012 to 2013 thousands of tonnes % change Total wheat 7,360 5,932 5,057 -19.4 -14.8 Wheat excluding durum 5,794 4,446 3,906 -23.3 -12.1 Durum wheat 1,566 1,486 1,151 -5.1 -22.5 Barley 1,502 1,195 983 -20.4 -17.7 Canola 2,186 707 608 -67.7 -14.0 Oats 733 810 511 10.5 -36.9 Lentils 830 860 300 3.6 -65.1 Dry field peas 535 295 174 -44.9 -41.0 Flaxseed 193 137 71 -29.0 -48.2 Chick peas 22 11 54 -50.0 390.9 Rye 51 25 46 -51.0 84.0 Mustard seed 116 83 36 -28.4 -56.6 Sunflower seed 36 7 23 -80.6 228.6 Canary seed 30 17 15 -43.3 -11.8 Note(s): Figures may not add up to totals as a result of rounding. NOTE: The Statscan farm survey was conducted from July 24 to August 5, 2013. (Reporting by Alex Paterson; Editing by Louise Egan) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)