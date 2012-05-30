* Saskatchewan May rainfall twice the normal amount
* Overall Saskatchewan planting ahead of average
* Eastern Alberta wet, seeding falling behind
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 30 Steady rains have
delayed planting in the canola belt of Saskatchewan, raising the
chances of some Canadian farmers switching to shorter-season
crops or fields going unplanted.
Most growing areas in Saskatchewan, which grows more canola
than any other Canadian province, received more than twice as
much precipitation as normal in May, according to the Canadian
government's Drought Watch website.
The rain is welcome in western Saskatchewan, but in the
east-central part of the province -- home to three major canola
crushing plants -- planting is lagging behind, said Grant
McLean, a cropping management specialist for the provincial
government.
"There's water running in the fields," he said. "The rain
has slowed things down."
Overall in Saskatchewan, crop planting is about
three-quarters complete, ahead of the normal pace, McLean said.
Alberta planting has lagged this spring, while Manitoba
seeding is nearly complete.
Canada is the biggest grower of canola and the top exporter
of spring wheat, durum and oats.
Farmers in eastern and central Saskatchewan typically grow
plenty of canola to supply oilseed crushing plants owned by
Cargill Ltd, Richardson International Limited, and
one co-owned by Louis Dreyfus Corp and Mitsui & Co
Ltd.
Farmers in those areas are considering switching some acres
from canola to shorter-season oats or barley to avoid autumn
frosts, McLean said, but they will be hesitant to do so given
canola's greater profitability.
As the rains fell in the past week, ICE Canada November
canola futures rose 2.2 percent.
As of May 21, overall crop planting in east-central
Saskatchewan was less than half finished.
The wet conditions raise the prospect of more land going
unplanted, McLean said, but farmers still have nearly three
weeks until June 20, Saskatchewan's crop insurance deadline for
farmers to qualify for yield-loss liability.
Western Canada planting conditions have generally been much
better than the past two years, when severe spring flooding
washed out large stretches of farmland.
Statistics Canada forecast in April that western farmers
would leave nearly 4 million acres unplanted this year, less
than one-third of the previous year's fallow land.
But after warm, dry conditions in early spring, rains fell
in abundance in May, accompanied by a series of light frosts
that caused some minor crop damage.
In Alberta, Canada's second-largest producer of wheat and
canola, previously dry eastern areas received more precipitation
than normal in May, stalling planting progress.
"There are some significant chunks of land unseeded and
people are getting back onto their land (after) almost a week
delay," said John Mayko, who farms east of Edmonton and is an
agronomist with Agri-Trend. "There are fields with as much water
standing on them as they did when the snow melted in spring."
Overall seeding in Alberta was just over half finished as of
May 17, well behind the usual pace, according to the provincial
government.
Environment Canada is forecasting rain in parts of
Saskatchewan on Wednesday and Thursday and possibly during the
weekend. Alberta's five-day outlook is mostly dry.
Southwestern areas of Manitoba, where seeding lags the rest
of the province, looks dry, with a small chance of rain on
Thursday.
"If we get a string of dry weather, we can still get almost
all of the acres planted," said Chuck Penner, an analyst at
LeftField Commodity Research.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Jim Marshall)