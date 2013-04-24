CHICAGO, April 24 Crop forecaster Lanworth said
on Wednesday it raised its outlook for 2013/14 U.S. corn and
soybean production due to recent rains that boosted yield
expectations.
Lanworth said it expects the corn harvest to be 13.930
billion bushels, up from its previous outlook of 13.720 billion
issued two weeks ago. It upped its soybean production view to
3.420 billion bushels from 3.380 billion.
The recent rains across the U.S. corn belt also caused
Lanworth to cut expectations for corn acreage in places like
North Dakota, Kansas and South Dakota, but the improved soil
moisture was expected to more than make up for the reduced
seedings.
Corn yields were seen at 158.1 bushels per acre, up from
155.8 bushels per acre, with the biggest gains coming in
Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
U.S. wheat production for the 2013/14 crop year was seen at
2.007 billion bushels, slightly lower than its previous estimate
of 2.020 billion.
Lanworth also set its forecast for 2013/14 Australian wheat
production at 25.0 million tonnes, a 13 percent jump from a year
ago. Soil moisture at or above normal in New South Wales,
Western Australia, and Queensland keyed the increase.
In South America, Lanworth raised its estimate of 2012/13
corn production in Brazil to 77.1 million tonnes from 76.1
million due to satellite imagery that showed a rapid increase in
crop vegetation density.
It also slightly increased its forecast of 2013/14 China
corn production to 217 million tonnes from 216 million and
2013/14 Russian wheat production to 50.8 million tonnes from
50.4 million.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon
Commodities subscribers at: