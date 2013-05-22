CHICAGO May 22 Crop forecaster Lanworth said on
Wednesday it estimates world wheat production below the U.S.
government's forecasts due to warm and dry weather in key
growing areas of the United States and Russia.
Lanworth said it sees 2013/14 world corn production at 965
million tonnes, below the U.S. Agriculture Department's estimate
of 965.94 million tonnes. It forecast world soybean production
at 286 million tonnes compared to USDA's 285.5 million.
Lanworth raised its forecast for 2013/14 U.S. soybean
production to 3.430 billion bushels from 3.425 billion.
For wheat, Lanworth said it expected world production of 694
million tonnes in the 2013/14 crop year, below the USDA forecast
of 701.1 million tonnes.
USDA estimates 2013/14 total U.S. wheat production at 55.98
million tonnes, while Lanworth predicts it at 55.0 million, even
after boosting its U.S. winter wheat harvest estimate.
Lanworth raised its forecast for U.S. winter wheat
production to 1.454 billion bushels from 1.444 billion.
It cut its estimate of the 2013/14 Australian wheat harvest
to 24.1 million tonnes from 24.3 million due to dry conditions.
It also lowered its 2013/14 Ukraine wheat production outlook to
20.3 million tonnes from 21.9 million.
The forecaster also cut its estimate of 2012/13 Brazil corn
production to 78.1 million tonnes from 78.5 million.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges.
