CHICAGO, July 3 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday raised its outlook for the 2013/14 U.S. corn and
soybean harvests due to increased probability for normal to cool
summer temperatures.
Corn production in the United States was seen at 13.9
billion bushels, up from Lanworth's previous estimate of 13.7
billion. The new corn outlook is based on an expected average
yield of 158.9 bushels per acre.
It boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean harvest to 3.36
billion bushels from 3.34 billion.
Lanworth also pegged world 2013/14 corn production at 961
million tonnes, 2013/14 world soybean production at 284 million
tonnes and 2013/14 world wheat production at 692 million tonnes.
It cut its outlook for the 2013/14 Russian wheat crop by 2
percent to 51.1 million tonnes due to warm weather.
In Ukraine, Lanworth said it lowered its 2013/14 wheat
production view by 5 percent to 18.7 million tonnes and its corn
production view by 6 percent to 24.2 million tonnes, also due to
warm weather.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges.
