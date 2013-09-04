CHICAGO, Sept 4 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday lowered its estimates for the upcoming U.S. corn and
soybean harvests due to dry conditions and high temperatures
across major production areas in the Midwest.
Lanworth also boosted its estimate for global wheat
production, saying that improved outlooks for the crops in
Russia, Canada, Kazakhstan and Argentina would make up for
decreased harvest expectations in Australia.
In the United States, Lanworth said it expects corn
production of 13.330 billion bushels, based on an average yield
of 151.6 bushels per acre. Its previous estimates were for a
13.406 billion bushel crop, based on an average yield of 152.4
bushels per acre.
The U.S. soybean harvest was seen at 3.114 billion bushels,
based on an average yield of 40.4 bushels per acre. A week ago,
Lanworth estimated the U.S. soybean crop at 3.140 billion
bushels, based on an average yield of 40.8 bushels per acre.
"In Iowa, the shift from historically wet conditions during
planting and establishment (April-June) to historically dry
conditions during yield formation (July-September) is without
precedent," Lanworth said in a report.
Lanworth raised its global wheat production view by 3
million tonnes to 701.84 million tonnes.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and
Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are
the midpoints of confidence ranges.
