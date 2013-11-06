BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
CHICAGO Nov 6 Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its outlook for global corn and soybean production on Wednesday due to better-than-expected yield reports from elevators in key growing areas of the United States.
Lanworth said it expected world corn production of 958 million tonnes for the 2013/14 crop year, up from its previous estimate of 955 million. Increases to its forecast for the Ukraine corn harvest also added to the bigger world outlook.
For soybeans, Lanworth pegged the global crop at 290 million tonnes, up 2 million tonnes from its estimate of a week ago.
In the United States, Lanworth said it expected a corn crop of 13.950 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 157.5 bushels per acre. U.S. soybean production was seen at 3.293 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 42.8 bushels per acre.
It raised its outlook for Ukraine corn production by 5 percent to 27.80 million tonnes.
The forecaster left its estimate of the global wheat harvest unchanged at 707 million tonnes.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities subscribers at:
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.