CHICAGO Nov 20 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday lowered its estimate of world soybean production for
the 2013/14 crop year and raised its estimate of world corn
production by 5 million tonnes.
Lanworth said it expected global soy production of 289
million tonnes, down from its previous estimate of 290 million
tonnes. For corn, it pegged the global crop at 963 million
tonnes, up from its previous outlook of 958 million. It left its
estimate of the global wheat crop unchanged at 707 million
tonnes.
In the United States, Lanworth estimated corn production at
13.911 billion bushels and soybean production at 3.264 billion
bushels, both down from its forecast issued a week ago.
Lanworth also set its forecast for 2014/15 corn production
in China at 220 million tonnes.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and
Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are
the midpoints of confidence ranges.
