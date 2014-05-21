May 21 Farmers planted seeds across Manitoba before rains on Sunday and Monday delayed sowings, according to the most recent weekly crop report from the government of the Western Canadian province.

* Wet weather has slowed spring plantings this year, with overall progress ranging from 5 to 40 percent complete.

* The earliest-planted spring wheat was emerging while winterkill resulted in some replanting of fields previously sown with winter wheat.

* A full copy of the report is available clicking here: bit.ly/1jUW2ik.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)