Sept 12 Saskatchewan farmers have completed 30 percent of the harvest in favorable warm weather as of Sept. 9, moving past the normal pace for this time of year, the government of the western Canadian province said on Thursday in a weekly report.

* Thirty six percent of the crop was swathed or ready to straight-cut. Five-year average for this time of year is 28 percent combined, 31 percent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

* Above-average yields reported among harvested crops in most areas.

* Spring wheat average yield reported at 43 bushels per acre; barley 66 bushels per acre; canola 35 bushels per acre, peas 42 bushels per acre.

* Harvest progress by crop: peas, 86 percent; lentils, 69 percent; winter wheat, 90 percent; spring wheat, 21 percent; canola, 25 percent; durum, 24 percent; oats, 11 percent; barley, 27 percent.

* Harvest is most advanced in the southwest, with 46 percent complete. Progress is slowest in the northeast (15 percent) and northwest (16 percent).

