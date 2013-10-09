Oct 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
said it would buy lifting equipment company Crosby Group and
specialty material handling equipment maker Acco Material
Handling Solutions from Melrose Industries Plc for
about $1 billion.
Reuters first reported on Sunday that KKR and British
engineering company Melrose were close to finalizing a deal for
Crosby Group.
The transaction is expected to close fourth quarter, KKR
said.
"Crosby and Acco have long and distinguished histories of
providing distributors and end customers with the highest
quality products and customer support to meet their lifting and
rigging needs," KKR's industrials investing team head Pete
Stavros said.
Crosby, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has over 1,300
employees globally. Acco is based in York, Pennsylvania and has
130 employees.
Rothschild and Simmons & Co International was the lead
financial and merger and acquisition adviser to KKR, while
Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, and RBC Capital Markets
also acted as M&A advisers.