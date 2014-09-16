OSLO, Sept 16 Norwegian cross country skier Petter Northug faces a possible lifetime ban from driving following an incident in which he crashed his car in Trondheim while under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday that the former Olympic champion had repeatedly denied to police that he had been driving the luxury car when it crashed in the early hours of May 4.

The 28-year-old left the scene of the accident, but was apprehended by police shortly afterwards. After initially denying his involvement, he later confessed.

Northug said in a statement that he accepted the indictment and that he would confess his guilt before the court in Trondheim.

Prosecutors said he told police three times that his companion, who sustained injuries in the crash, had been driving but later admitted in a statement released via his management company that he had been behind the wheel.

Northug has been indicted on six counts relating to the incident, including driving while under the influence, making false declarations to police and failing to assist at the scene of an accident.

"I'm sorry for my foolish actions and am prepared to take the punishment for them. I apologise again that I messed with explanations during the first hours on May 4, when I was still affected by alcohol," the skier was quoted as saying in local media.

"The indictment is another reminder of the serious actions I have been guilty of. I apologise again to all those I have failed, and am prepared to take the punishment I will be sentenced to," he said.

Northug won two gold medals at the Vancouver Winter Games in 2010 but left this year's Sochi Olympics empty-handed. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)