Jan 19 Canada's Crosshair Energy Corp
said indicated resources at its uranium project in
Wyoming, United States were up 36 percent.
Shares of the company rose 14 percent to a two-month high of
48 Canadian cents in morning trade on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
Crosshair, which develops uranium, vanadium and gold
projects in North America, said indicated resources at its
Bootheel project in southern Wyoming were at 1.48 million pounds
of uranium oxide.
Crosshair has a 75 percent interest in the project, with the
rest being owned by Ur-Energy Inc.
