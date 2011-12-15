Dec 15 Canada's Crosshair Energy Corp said on Thursday a three-year moratorium on uranium mining activities on Inuit lands in the country's Labrador province had been lifted by the regional government.

"Labrador contains one of the largest undeveloped uranium resources in the world and the lifting of the moratorium will significantly improve the environment for uranium exploration and development in Labrador," said Chief Executive Stewart Wallis said in a statement.

The moratorium was originally put in place in April 2008 for a period of three years to allow the Nunatsiavut government, a regional government for the Inuit people of Newfoundland and Labrador, time to set up a lands administration system and to put in place an environmental protection legislation.

Now that the vote to lift the moratorium has been passed, the next step is for the Nunatsiavut Environmental Protection Act to come into force, said Crosshair, which develops uranium, vanadium and gold projects in North America.

Crosshair shares closed at 42 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.