LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - The Markit iTraxx Crossover index, which is made up of 50 mostly "junk"-rated credits, jumped above 700bp for the first time since July 2009 on Tuesday as Eurozone sovereign peripheral debt weakens.

The index was 10bp wider at 704bp by 0850 GMT, according to Markit data, while the Markit iTraxx investment-grade Main index was 0.75bp wider at 165.75bp, hovering around its widest level since April 2009. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Adam Parry, IFR Markets)