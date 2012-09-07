LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - The Crossover index fell below the key technical barrier of 500bp on Friday for the first time since July 2011 as the post-ECB rally gathered steam.

By 1135GMT, the on-the-run Markit iTraxx Crossover index , made up of 45 mostly junk-rated bonds, was bid 37bp tighter at 498.5bp, according to Markit. (Reporting by Adam Parry, IFR Markets; Editing by Natalie Harrison)