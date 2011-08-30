* Contract award pushed back to 2014 from late 2013
* France's Alstom pulls out of the running
* Crossrail says delay could save tens of millions of pounds
* UK procurement review findings can now be taken into
account
(Adds detail on Alstom withdrawal, Union comment)
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, AUG 30 Crossrail, Europe's largest
infrastructure project, has delayed the award of a contract to
supply trains for the $26 billion project to save money, a move
which could allow the British government's review of public
procurement to be taken into account.
Crossrail, a project to build a new railway link under
central London, said it had pushed back the tendering for 60 new
carriages to 2014 from late 2013.
"Crossrail had identified that significant operational cost
savings, running into tens of millions, can be realised for
taxpayers by introducing rolling stock to the rail network over
a shorter period of time," Crossrail's programme director Andy
Mitchell said in a statement.
"As a consequence of the shorter delivery timescales,
contract award is not required until 2014 and therefore the
issuing of tender documents can be deferred, allowing the
conclusions of the government's review of public procurement to
be taken into account."
The review was announced in the wake of a controversial
decision in June to award a consortium led by Germany's Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) a contract to build 1,200 train carriages for
London's Thameslink commuter line service.
Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) - the only remaining train
builder in Britain - said in July that it was cutting 1,400 jobs
at its plant in Derby, central England, after it lost out on the
Thameslink deal .
Crossrail, which will link Heathrow west of London to the
east of the city through huge new tunnels, also said France's
Alstom Transport -- best known for building France's
TGV high-speed trains -- had pulled out of the bidding.
This leaves Bombardier, Siemens, Spain's CAF and Japan's
Hitachi competing to win the work.
Britain's RMT union said Siemens should be striped of its
preferred-bidder status on the Thameslink tender and the work
given to Bombardier in Derby instead.
"The delay to the Crossrail fleet tender is an admission by
the government that they got the Thameslink contract wrong and
as well as learning lessons for the future they should now do
the decent thing and award that work to Bombardier in Derby
before it is too late," said RMT general secretary Bob Crowe.
The opening of Crossrail was pushed back until late 2018
from 2017 in last year's spending review to cut the project's
cost.
Crossrail now expects tender documents to be issued in 2012,
having previously expected them to be issued in late 2011, with
contract awards due in late 2013.
Rolling stock will be introduced onto the Great Eastern Main
Line from May 2017, rather than December 2016, Crossrail added.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jon Loades-Carter)