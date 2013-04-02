LONDON, April 2 A consortium consisting of
French firms Alstom and TSO as well as British
engineering company Costain Group have won a contract
worth over 350 million euros ($450 million) to fit out London's
Crossrail tunnels.
The Franco-British consortium said on Tuesday it would fit
out 21 kilometres of twin tunnels that will stretch under London
with the track and power equipment necessary for Crossrail
trains to operate from 2018.
The 16 billion pound ($24 billion) Crossrail scheme, which
will join up east and west London, is Europe's biggest
infrastructure project and is part-funded by city and national
authorities, and some private funding.