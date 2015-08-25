NEW YORK Aug 25 Argo Infrastructure Partners, a
partnership which counts California pension fund CalSTRS as an
investor, said on Tuesday it completed its first acquisition, a
U.S. electrical transmission company.
Argo bought Cross-Sound Cable Company, which provides supply
and capacity interconnection between the New England and Long
Island, New York, power grids, Argo said in a statement.
Argo was started by JPMorgan Chase & Co's former
OECD Infrastructure Investment Fund Chief Investment Officer
Jason Zibarras.
The entire transmission capacity of the cable is contracted
long term with Long Island Power Authority, Argo said.
Argo said when it launched in April that it would initially
focus on low-risk investments in energy infrastructure in Canada
and the United States, including midstream, utilities and
contracted power assets and will target high grade low-risk
assets.
The amount of the deal was not disclosed.
