* States want more authority over crowdfunding
* Bill would let states get notice of offerings
* Crowdfunding sites think of safeguards
By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 28 State regulators are inching closer to
having some influence over securities offered through
"crowdfunding," a strategy they say has the potential to spawn
a wave of investment frauds.
U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday revised a bill to allow
crowdfunding, a capital-raising strategy that lets investors
buy small stakes in start-ups through Internet sites. For
details, click: [ID:nN1E79P24M]
Changes include requiring issuers to give notice to the
Securities and Exchange Commission about new offerings. The SEC
would then pass those details along to state regulators, a
measure that could help protect investors against scams.
Crowdfunding isn't a major problem for regulators yet
because securities typically aren't sold through the sites. But
allowing those sales would likely attract con artists, said
regulators.
The changes are encouraging to state regulators, who say
they could use the details to ferret out bogus deals. However,
the North American Securities Administrators Association, or
NASAA, says it still doesn't give states enough authority.
The bill, proposed by Republican Representative Patrick
McHenry, would continue to bar state regulators from requiring
the offerings to be registered first. Registration would let
regulators review offerings to see if they meet standards for
sale in their states.
"There would at least be a gatekeeper before they unleashed
it on the public," said Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama
Securities Commission.
BATTLING FOR AUTHORITY
Crowdfunding is another chapter in state regulators' fight
against a 15-year-old law that exempted some securities,
including private placements often issued by start-ups from
state registration laws. The National Securities Markets
Improvement Act of 1996, or NSMIA, aimed to streamline the
registration process for those securities, since navigating 50
different state laws and processes can be unwieldy.
"The argument that complying with state regulation is
expensive and inconvenient is a poor argument," said Heath
Abshure, commissioner of the Arkansas Securities Department.
Small business investment usually involves local projects, he
said. Investors often call state regulators if there's a
problem, he said.
State regulators have been on the front lines in dealing
with investor losses in scams involving private placements,
another unregistered security that was exempted from state
registration laws, he said. Still, the safety net is stronger
since private placement investors have to meet certain income
and net-worth thresholds that won't apply in crowdfunding, said
Abshure.
The House bill, which would allow small businesses to
receive up to $2 million and investors to donate up to $10,000,
now heads to the full House of Representatives. NASAA is hoping
for other changes there that will give states more clout.
Lawmakers are continuing to discuss the state's concerns.
FREE YOGA CLASSES
For regulators, the effort is more preemptive than
reactive. Most crowdfunding sites are not yet in the business
of offering investments for financial return. They started as a
way to ask many people for small amounts of money - as little
as $10 - to fund everything from documentaries to community
projects.
A person typically posts a project on a crowdfunding
website such as Peerbackers or Kickstarter for several weeks or
months and sets a fundraising goal. Backers, often friends,
send money through the sites, and typically receive a gift for
their support. That gift is usually a small token thank-you,
often a gadget or service, such as a free yoga class.
But sites are slowly garnering more notice and inquiries
from backers interested in making money off the "investment",
according to Sally Outlaw, president of Peerbackers, a
crowdfunding site based in Jupiter, Florida.
Many sites are already discussing future fraud prevention
measures to protect investors, such as conducting background
checks of issuers, Outlaw said. The deals also happen in a
"very public forum," with information about issuers and their
investors available on the sites, she said.
Safeguards from site owners won't be enough, said Borg, the
Alabama securities regulator, who likens the investor risk to
online phishing scams, where fraudsters use official corporate
logos to make requests for personal details look legitimate.
"It'll be like someone saying, "But they had the Citibank
logo when they asked me for my password,'" he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by
Alexandra Alper; editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)