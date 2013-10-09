LONDON Oct 9 A website which brings new sources
of funding to small British businesses by allowing individuals
to invest as little as 10 pounds ($16) in them, is aiming to
become the first crowdfunded investment bank, its CEO said.
While many crowdfunding sites have marketed themselves as an
alternative to banking, BankToTheFuture.com, which has helped
businesses raise 487,000 pounds since it launched in August last
year, plans to apply for a banking licence so it can expand its
range of products to include things such as retail bonds.
The site, which is liaising with the British government,
regulators and the Bank of England, is being advised by Fiona
Brownsell, who was involved in helping set up Metro Bank,
Britain's first new high street bank in more than 100 years.
"The fundamental difference about what we are doing that
would be different from other people with banking licences is
transparency ... everyone can see exactly what happens with
their money," former investment banker Simon Dixon, the site's
co-founder and chief executive, told Reuters.
As banks cut lending due to tougher capital rules and
greater regulatory scrutiny, crowdfunding, which originated in
the United States, has expanded rapidly as an alternative source
of finance.
The amount raised globally by the crowdfunding sector rose
81 percent in 2012 to $2.7 billion, according to research and
advisory firm Massolution.
The British government sees growth in the small business
sector as important in boosting the wider economy and is keen to
promote lending to small businesses and boost competition in
banking.
"There is a lot more support and openness to potentially new
models," said Dixon.
"What we want to do is a lot less risky than the banking
model simply because we are not going to be leveraging people's
money."
BankToTheFuture plans to raise 2 million pounds over the
next two months, in what would be the biggest ever equity
crowdfunded deal globally, to invest in both technology and the
regulatory process and hopes to have its licence within 3 years.
"We want to take the best (investment banking) practices and
strip out the worst practices and get finance to business and
offer new opportunities to investors," said Dixon.
Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority plans to lower the
minimum capital requirement for new banks to 1 million pounds
from the European minimum of 5 million pounds, in a bid to
encourage more competition. New entrants have to meet a handful
of other conditions though.