LONDON Nov 25 A British website which allows
members of the public to buy stakes in small unlisted businesses
is expanding across Europe, saying it was responding to demand
to open the site beyond Britain.
As banks rein in lending due to tougher capital rules and
greater regulatory scrutiny, crowdfunding, which originated as a
way to raise money for creative projects, has expanded rapidly
as an alternative source of finance.
Last year crowdfunding websites helped companies and
individuals worldwide raise $2.7 billion from members of the
public, an 81 percent increase on 2011.
Seedrs, through which individuals can invest as little as 10
pounds ($16.19), said on Monday investors from across the
European Union and other European countries including Norway and
Switzerland could now back companies or raise funding through
the site.
"We kept getting emails from people saying 'why won't you
let me invest or raise (money)?' ... we have seen a tremendous
amount of demand," said Chief Executive Jeff Lynn. "We wanted to
expose entrepreneurs to as a big a pool of capital as possible
and expose investors to as many deals as possible."
While other crowdfunding platforms have opened in more than
one country, Seedrs would be the first to offer cross-border
investment, Lynn said.
To help fund the expansion, Seedrs said it planned to raise
750,000 pounds via its own site, a target it met within hours.
Initially all funding will be done in pounds, but Seedrs
plans to extend this to give companies and investors the ability
to fund in euros from early next year.
Last month Britain's financial watchdog the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed tighter controls for
crowdfunding sites in order to protect inexperienced investors.
Seedrs is already regulated by the FCA.
There are no Europe-wide crowdfunding rules but the European
Commission has said it is examining whether to regulate the
industry.
Last week fellow British equity crowdfunding site Crowdcube,
which has already also launched in Sweden, said it planned to
expand into Italy, Spain and New Zealand early next year through
joint ventures with local operators.
Crowdcube, which has agreements in place to launch joint
ventures in Brazil, Poland and Dubai, said it was also seeking
potential partners in France, Germany, Canada and the United
States.
