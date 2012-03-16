By Suzanne Barlyn
| March 16
March 16 As U.S. lawmakers prepare to vote
on legislation that would make it easier for small businesses to
raise capital, state securities regulators are scrambling to
have authority over a funding strategy they say can harm
investors.
At issue is "crowdfunding," a capital-raising strategy in
which investors buy small stakes in ventures through various
websites. Regulators say crowdfunding isn't a major problem yet,
but recent legislation aimed at helping small businesses and
creating jobs could change that.
The possible unintended consequences of the
Jumpstarting Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act, have state
securities regulators fearing they will be powerless to prevent
potentially fraudulent offerings.
State securities regulators want authority to review the
crowdfunding offerings Congress wants to allow, before investors
plunk down money. They say this would help to prevent scams by
ensuring the offerings meet state regulatory requirements.
But a bipartisan bill that was passed by the U.S. House of
Representatives last week would strip states of that authority.
The U.S. Senate is taking up the issue, with a vote expected by
the end of the month. Legislation introduced this week in the
Senate that would amend the House bill also leaves state
regulators without that oversight.
The battle highlights the tensions between web-savvy
investors and entrepreneurs against a regulatory structure that
critics say isn't compatible with the Internet age.
"I wish the state regulators would just let it go," said
William Carleton, a Seattle-based lawyer who advises start-ups.
"The idea that you can regulate crowdfunding in the old
securities paradigm just doesn't work," said Carleton, who
believes the process would be "suffocating" for budding
entrepreneurs because of the legal complexities of regulation.
State regulators, however, are not buying that argument and
are in the midst of developing model rules to regulate
crowdfunding and push for last-minute changes to the JOBS Act.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairwoman Mary Schapiro
also urged lawmakers to add investor protection improvements.
ONGOING BATTLE
States were unexpectedly sucked into the debate on
crowdfunding in October, when North Carolina Republican
Representative Patrick McHenry introduced a bill aimed at
helping small businesses raise capital in a challenging economy.
One measure in the bill would let issuers sell securities
through crowdfunding websites, such as those of Indiegogo,
Kickstarter and Peerbackers. McHenry's legislation eventually
became part of the JOBS Act.
Neither the version of the bill that was passed by the House
last week nor an amendment in the Senate would allow state
regulators to require issuers to register crowdfunding offerings
with them before soliciting investors' funds.
That would curb investor protections, said Jack Herstein,
president of the North American Securities Administrators
Association, or NASAA, an organization of state securities
regulators who review thousands of registrations for many of the
securities sold in their states. At best, issuers would have to
notify the SEC about offerings, and details would be passed
along to state regulators.
But that solution is inadequate, Herstein contends. "We
might not get the information until after the offering is
already out there," he said.
That could be dangerous to investors, especially as the
current use of crowdfunding sites shifts, Herstein said.
Currently, the sites are mainly used as fundraising vehicles for
small projects, such as a simple invention or exhibit. Investors
can donate as little as $10 and typically receive a small
thank-you gift in exchange, not a return on equity.
But stakes for investors could be much higher in the future
under the House version of the bill. For example, the bill
allows issuers to use crowdfunding to raise up to $2 million, if
they give audited financial statements to investors - and $1
million if they do not. Under recent Senate legislation,
investors can sink up to $100,000 in an individual deal.
"I don't think anyone has a problem with someone who wants
to start a T-shirt shop and raise $25,000 in $25 chunks," said
Joseph Peiffer, a New Orleans-based lawyer who represents
investors. "But this bill allows a lot more than that," he said.
Those on the other side of the issue say the legislation
will improve an unregulated system. Right now, "anyone can
donate whatever amounts they want" without any promise of a
financial benefit, said Sally Outlaw, president of Peerbackers,
a crowdfunding site based in Jupiter, Florida. While small
donations are common, investors occasionally give thousands of
dollars to certain projects, she said.
As the battle unfolds, NASAA is developing a rule it says
will balance investor protection with the need for web-based
capital-raising strategies.
The rule would generally require issuers to file one
offering notice in their home state, NASAA's Herstein said. It
would include details about the project, funds needed and
information about officers and directors.
The model rule could be ready this spring, said Herstein.
States would adopt it individually, which in most cases would
take three to six months.
But that may not be fast enough for U.S. lawmakers, who are
anxious to spur job creation efforts as the 2012 election nears.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Dan Grebler)