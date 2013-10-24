LONDON Oct 24 Britain's financial watchdog proposed tighter controls on Thursday for websites that allow members of the public to put money into small businesses, in order to protect inexperienced investors.

Crowdfunding, which allows people to lend to individuals or small businesses or buy shares in unlisted companies, has developed to help fill a gap left by a reduction in bank lending caused by tougher capital rules and greater regulatory scrutiny.

The rapid growth of the sector, now worth around 360 million pounds ($580 million) in the UK, has prompted some concern that not all individuals are aware of the risks involved.

"Consumers need to be clear on what they're getting into," said Christopher Woolard, the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) director of policy, risk and research.

"Our rules provide this clarity and extra protection for consumers, balanced by a desire to ensure firms and individuals continue to have access to this innovative source of funding."

The FCA proposed that websites soliciting investments, through which people can back companies for as little as 10 pounds, would be subject to restrictions on how they promote themselves, designed to ensure they were aimed at sophisticated investors or wealthy individuals.

Investors would also be required formally to confirm either that they fitted these categories or that they were not committing more than 10 percent of their investable wealth to unlisted shares or debt securities.

"This reflects the fact that most investments in start-up businesses result in a 100 percent loss of investment," the FCA said, citing Office for National Statistics research showing that 50-70 percent of business start-ups fail completely.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also set out rules this week for how small companies would be allowed to solicit funds from the public over the internet.

The FCA considers loan-based sites, often referred to as peer-to-peer lenders, as less risky, but also proposed new rules relating to these, including giving both borrowers and lenders a 14-day "cooling off" period to change their minds.

It also set minimum prudential requirements for the platforms, which from April 2017 will have to hold as reserves a certain percentage of the total amount of loaned funds, or a minimum of 50,000 pounds - whichever is higher.

Until then, they will have to hold minimum capital of 20,000 pounds.