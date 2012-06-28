(Corrects Heath Abshure's title in 2nd paragraph, and date by
June 27 Some entrepreneurs are becoming so
anxious to sell securities in their companies through
crowdfunding sites that they are courting investors before
federal rules allowing the process are in place, a state
securities regulator said on Wednesday.
Reports about small business owners who are trying to solicit
investors too early were among the concerns that prompted the
North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), an
organization of state securities regulators, to issue an
advisory about crowdfunding for small businesses on Wednesday,
said Heath Abshure, NASAA 's president-elect, in an interview.
Crowdfunding is a capital-raising strategy in which
investors buy small stakes in ventures through various websites.
The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act, which was
signed into law in April, allows small businesses to sell
securities through the sites, subject to certain procedures. The
sites were initially used as a way to help creative people fund
projects such as films and inventions.
But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must still
adopt rules before small businesses can offer and sell
securities to investors through the crowdfunding process.
NASAA's advisory on Wednesday reminds small businesses of that
point. The JOBS Act directs the SEC to adopt those rules by
roughly Janua ry 2013.
"We've had a number of businesses getting involved in this
ahead of the curve," said Abshure, who is also Arkansas
Securities Commissioner.
The NASAA advisory addresses other issues for small
businesses to keep in mind, such as their responsibility to
disclose certain information about their ventures to investors,
before getting involved in a crowdfunding venture.
State regulators are also concerned about the threat of
potential con artists, claiming to be crowdfunding brokers or to
represent online portals through which future deals must be
conducted. "Be aware of unscrupulous persons offering to take
fees from you now to help you raise capital over the Internet,"
the alert reads. The offers could be a scam because the law has
not been implemented yet, said regulators.
While the JOBS Act provides for a new approach to funding,
launching a small business is still a risky venture, resulting
in about half of the them failing within the first three to five
years, Abshure said.
"A lot of times, folks get excited about what's new that
hasn't been available before," Abshure said. "They think they're
getting in on the ground floor of something that will make them
rich. And that's not always the case," he said.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)