June 26 British accountancy firm Crowe Clark Whitehill said on Monday it appointed Nigel Bostock as CEO, effective September 1.

Bostock will replace David Mellor, who will continue to provide input to the firm up to his retirement in March 2018, the company said.

Bostock takes on the role after spending four years as managing partner at the company's London office.

