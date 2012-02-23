MELBOURNE Feb 24 Australian casino group
Crown Ltd reported a 27.6 percent rise in first-half
profit before one-offs on Friday, boosted by results from its
Melco venture in Macau, and said its Australian casinos were
struggling with soft consumer sentiment.
The company, controlled by billionaire James Packer, owns
the Crown casino in Melbourne and Burswood in Perth and about a
third of Melco Crown Entertainment with fast-growing
casinos in Macau.
Net profit before one-offs rose to A$211.6 million for
July-December 2011 from A$166 million a year earlier. That
compared with a company-compiled consensus of A$215 million.
Crown's shares have risen 4.2 percent so far this year,
behind a 5.7 percent rise in the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)