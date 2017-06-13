(Corrects number of detained employees, paragraph 1)

June 13 Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd said on Tuesday more than a dozen of its employees detained in China since October, and others who have been released on bail, have been charged with offences relating to promotion of gambling.

The biggest listed casino firm outside China said the cases had been referred to the Baoshan District Court.

The company did not specify the charges or the exact number of staff who had been charged. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates)