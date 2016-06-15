SYDNEY, June 15 Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd said it is consdering setting up a new listed company to house some of its domestic assets in a move to stop the value of those businesses being dragged down by underperformance in the struggling Asian gambling hub Macau.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Crown said it may demerge its international investments to create a separate listed company, while considering setting up and listing a property trust which would partly own its Australian assets.

"We believe that Crown Resorts' extremely high-quality Australian resorts are not being fully valued and the Crown Resorts share price has been highly correlated to the performance of its investment in Macau," Crown chairman Robert Rankin said in the statement. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)