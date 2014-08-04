* Crown buys site of former Frontier casino on the strip
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Aug 4 Australian gaming mogul James
Packer is taking another crack at the lucrative U.S. casino
market, with his Crown Resorts Ltd buying a vacant site
on the famous Las Vegas Strip in the latest sign of a resurgence
of interest in the U.S. market.
Crown said it had established a joint-venture resort company
to develop the site with former Wynn Las Vegas president Andrew
Pascal, with financial backing from U.S. private equity firm
Oaktree Capital Management.
The move is another attempt by Packer to gain a foothold in
Las Vegas after he scrapped plans to build a resort there in
2008, and comes as analysts tip something of a turnaround in the
sluggish U.S. gaming market.
While revenues in Macau, the only place in China where
gambling is legal, now far outstrip Las Vegas, some analysts see
the Nevada strip benefitting from a recovery in U.S.
discretionary spending and a rise in international guests,
particularly high-rolling Chinese gamblers who want to venture
outside their own backyard.
"You can't be in the gaming industry and not have a special
reverence for Las Vegas - that's where it all began," Packer
said in a statement. "As we have built Crown Resorts into a
thriving international company with successful casino ventures
in Australia, Macau, and London, we've always kept our eye on
Las Vegas."
Packer's renewed interest in Las Vegas comes after Genting
Bhd, southeast Asia's biggest gaming group, said in
May it plans to begin construction of a $4 billion resort on the
strip in the second half of this year.
Australian gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd
last month agreed to buy privately owned U.S. peer
Video Gaming Technologies (VGT) for $1.28 billion in a deal that
will help Aristocrat grow in the United States.
Crown paid around $280 million for a controlling interest in
the 35-acre (14-hectare) vacant site, the former home of the
famous Frontier Casino which was demolished in 2007.
The company said plans for the new development were still
being finalised, but it expected to break ground in the latter
half of 2015 and complete the project in 2018.
Brian Han, an equities analyst at Morningstar covering
Crown, said Packer's latest venture into the bright lights of
Las Vegas looked like it had more chance of succeeding.
"I think the choice of partner is pretty good," Han said.
"Compared to the previous foray, I think this time, these
parameters are much more different. Overall I think it's a
pretty good deal."
Crown shares were down 0.9 percent at A$15.85 on a broadly
lower market.
NEW GAMBLE
Packer scrapped plans to develop a $5 billion casino in Las
Vegas with private equity partner York Capital Management in
2008 as the global financial crisis crunched the credit market,
with Crown writing off A$44 million in the process.
Crown also lost money on investments in U.S. casino firms
Fontainebleau Resorts LLC and Cannery Resorts LLC
.
"While we fell short in past attempts to enter that market,
we now have the ideal opportunity," said Packer, the biggest
shareholder in Crown, which jointly owns Macau casino operator
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd.
Han said Crown's balance sheet was stronger this time and
the new site was in a prime location. Crown bought the land in a
foreclosure auction after plans over the years to build a new
version of the Frontier and then a replica of New York's Plaza
Hotel on the site were abandoned.
"The previous development site was at the northern tip which
not many people go to, relatively speaking," Han said.
Packer is ranked Australia's third-richest person with a
fortune of $6 billion, according to Forbes. Last year, he cashed
out of his family's publishing and broadcasting assets for about
$1 billion to concentrate on his gambling business.
His growing gaming empire include multibillion dollar
projects underway in Sydney, Manila and Macau. Crown is also
planning a casino resort in Sri Lanka and together with Melco
partner Lawrence Ho, Packer is positioning for a casino in Japan
should the government liberalise gambling.
