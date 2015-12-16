SYDNEY Dec 17 The billionaire majority owner of
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd said on
Thursday that he has no immediate plans to take the company
private, a day after speculation about a buyout sent its shares
on their biggest one-day spike.
In a statement published by the Australian Securities
Exchange, the private company of James Packer, who owns 53
percent of the A$8 billion gambling firm, said it occasionally
talks with third parties about its investments but that this
does not mean it is planning a buyout of Crown.
The statement, while it does not rule out the possibility of
a Crown buyout, is likely to put pressure on the company's
shares which bounced 14 percent a day earlier after Bloomberg
and The Australian newspaper reported that Packer's company,
CPH, was talking with private equity firms and pension funds
about taking Crown private.
"CPH has not put forward any proposal of the nature
speculated in the media to Crown Resorts Ltd independent
directors," the statement said.
The fact that CPH has discussions with third parties about
its investments "should not be taken as any indication that any
proposal, of the nature that has been subject of the media
speculation, will be made by CPH in the future", it added.
A Crown spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
