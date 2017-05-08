SYDNEY May 9 Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd agreed late on Monday to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.

Melco said in a statement it would buy back Crown's 11.2 percent stake in the company, while Crown said separately the agreement was expected to be completed on May 15. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)