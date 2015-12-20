SYDNEY Dec 21 Australian billionaire James
Packer quit the board of casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd
, four months after stepping down as chairman, as it
grapples with falling revenue in the Asian gambling hub of
Macau.
In a statement on Monday, Packer, who owns 53 percent of the
A$9 billion ($6.5 billion) company, did not give a reason for
stepping down but said he planned to devote his energy to
development projects in Sydney, Melbourne and Las Vegas.
The move cuts Packer's influence over the firm he said
"represents the vast majority of my net wealth" as it weathers a
slump in Macau, where gambling revenue has fallen for 18
straight months because of a Chinese government graft crackdown.
Crown has a one-third stake in Hong Kong-based Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd, which in 2015 opened a 420,000
square foot casino in Macau. Crown shares rose as much as 5
percent in a flat overall market on Monday.
The statement added that Packer's private investment
vehicle, Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd, "recently concluded a
major transaction in my family's business and this also has
assisted the timing of my decision".
It gave no further details of the Consolidated Press
transaction but added that "Gretel and I have never been
closer". In October, Australian media reported that Packer's
sister, Gretel Packer, would receive a portion of James's wealth
following a confidential settlement.
James Packer took over the running of Crown, then a media
conglomerate called Publishing and Broadcasting Ltd, following
his father's death in 2005, and transformed it into one of the
world's biggest casino developers and operators.
In August, he surprised investors by quitting as Crown
chairman the same day the company reported a one-fifth decline
in annual net profit because of lower Macau
earnings.
A week ago, Crown shares rallied after Australian media
reported Packer was in talks with private financiers about a
possible proposal to take the company private, a move Packer
said was not imminent the following day.
($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)