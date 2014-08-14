SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd reported a 35.2 percent increase in normalised annual net profit on Thursday after its share of its Macau joint venture Melco Crown Entertainment nearly doubled.

Normalised net profit after tax, which includes adjustments for expected win rates, was A$640 million for the year to June 30, up from A$473 million the previous year. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)