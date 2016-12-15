BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian casino group Crown Resorts on Friday said it would increase the size of a share buyback and distribution to investors by A$300 million ($220 million) after selling an additional stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment.
Crown said it had reduced its stake in Melco Crown to 11.2 percent, with 5.5 percent held through a cash-settled equity swap. Combined with the planned sale of 13.4 percent of Melco Crown announced on Thursday, Crown said it would receive proceeds of A$1.9 billion from the share sales. ($1 = 1.3594 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.