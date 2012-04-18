* Q1 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.45
* Q1 sales $1.95 bln vs est $1.92 bln
* Q1 global beverage can volumes rose 7 pct
April 18 Crown Holdings, which makes
cans for food and beverages, posted better-than-expected
quarterly results as it benefited from strong demand in emerging
markets such as Brazil, China and Southeast Asia.
Philadelphia-based Crown Holdings said new plants in China
and Turkey, expected to be ready later this year, will help it
meet the global demand for beverage cans.
Global beverage can volumes were up 7 percent in the first
quarter at the company.
The company's January-March net income rose to $69 million,
or 46 cents a share, from $16 million, or 10 cents a share, a
year ago.
Sales at Crown Holdings, which competes with packaging
supply companies like Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp
, rose 3.5 percent to $1.95 billion.
On an average, analysts were expecting earnings of 45 cents
per share on revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $37.50 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 7.3 percent in
value in the last three months.
