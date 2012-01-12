(Follows alerts)
Jan 12 Crown Castle International Corp
said it will buy a portfolio of ground lease-related
assets from Wireless Capital Partners LLC for about $180 million
in cash.
Crown Castle will also assume about $320 million in debt, it
said in a statement.
The portfolio, which generates an annual cash flow of about
$42 million, comprises about 2,300 ground lease-related assets,
the wireless communications tower company said.
Crown Castle shares closed at $46.24 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)