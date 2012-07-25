BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Wireless tower company Crown castle International Corp's second-quarter profit rose 74 percent, helped by higher-than- expected contribution from an acquired company and from network services.
The Houston, Texas-based company earned $117.1 million, or 40 cents per share, on revenue of $586 million. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.