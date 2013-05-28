LONDON May 28 Britain's Crown Estate has signed
a 320 million pound ($483 million) joint venture with Canada's
Oxford Properties to redevelop London's upmarket St James's
Market district, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The Crown Estate, which manages the Queen's property
portfolio, said the deal creates a 50-50 partnership in which
each will own 150 year leasehold interests in two blocks located
between London's Regent Street and Haymarket district.
Oxford Properties is owned by Ontario Municipal Employees
Retirement System, one of Canada's largest pension funds.
The scheme is part of the Crown Estate's ten year plan to
redevelop the St James's Market area, and will provide 210,000
square feet of prime office and 50,000 square feet of retail and
restaurant space once completed, the two companies said.
The Crown Estate is by law not allowed to take on debt and
previously signed a joint venture with Norway's $660 billion oil
fund to finance the redevelopment of shopping belt Regent
Street. It owns 4 million square feet of retail, office and
residential space in the St James's district.