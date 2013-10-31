BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Oct 31 Food packaging company Crown Holdings Inc said it will buy Spanish food-can producer Mivisa Envases for 1.2 billion euros ($1.65 billion) to expand in Spain.
Crown will buy Mivisa from investment funds managed by affiliates of The Blackstone Group LP, N+1 Mercapital and management, the company said in a statement.
Crown said it expects the deal to close in 2014.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.