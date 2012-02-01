(Corrects fourth bullet to say adjusted earnings per share in
FEB 1 - Feb 1 Crown Holdings Inc
:
* Reports fourth quarter 2011 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items
* Qtrly global beverage can sales unit volumes up 9%
* Q4 sales $2.06 billion versus $1.95 billion year ago
* In process of constructing 3 new beverage can plants in China
that are
expected to be completed by end of Q3 2012
* Additional beverage can capacity expansion in Vietnam is
expected to be
completed in Q2 2012
* Says also announced three additional beverage can lines in
China for
completion in 2013
