(Corrects fourth bullet to say adjusted earnings per share in Q4 were $0.48, not $0.05)

FEB 1 - Feb 1 Crown Holdings Inc : * Reports fourth quarter 2011 results * Q4 earnings per share $0.05 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items * Qtrly global beverage can sales unit volumes up 9% * Q4 sales $2.06 billion versus $1.95 billion year ago * In process of constructing 3 new beverage can plants in China that are

expected to be completed by end of Q3 2012 * Additional beverage can capacity expansion in Vietnam is expected to be

completed in Q2 2012 * Says also announced three additional beverage can lines in China for

completed in the second quarter of 2012