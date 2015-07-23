SHANGHAI, July 23 Chinese train maker CRRC Corp Ltd said on Thursday it has won a 4.84 billion yuan ($779 million) order from Hong Kong transportation company MTR Corp, the state-backed firm's biggest-ever domestic metropolitan train contract.

CSR Qingdao Sifang, a subsidiary of CRRC, will supply a total of 93 eight-car metro trains to replace older models on four of Hong Kong's subway lines. They will be delivered between 2018 and 2023.

"This is not only the biggest tender undertaken by MTR Corporation, but is also the largest subway train order made within China," CRRC said in an e-mailed statement.

Aside the Hong Kong deal, CRRC also said in the statement it had won a series of orders ranging from freight wagons to power generator units worth a total of 12.22 billion yuan, equivalent to 10.2 percent of the company's 2014 revenue. ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)