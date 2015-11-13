HONG KONG Nov 13 China's CRRC Corp, the world's biggest train maker by revenue, will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, effective Dec. 7, Hang Seng Indexes said on Friday.

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd will be removed from the index at the same time, Hang Seng Indexes said in a statement. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Evans)