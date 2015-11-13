BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
HONG KONG Nov 13 China's CRRC Corp, the world's biggest train maker by revenue, will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, effective Dec. 7, Hang Seng Indexes said on Friday.
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd will be removed from the index at the same time, Hang Seng Indexes said in a statement. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Evans)
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.