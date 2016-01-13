HONG KONG Jan 13 China United Insurance Holding Corp, part-backed by CRRC Corp Ltd , plans to raise about $1 billion via an initial public offering in Hong Kong in the second quarter, IFR reported on Wednesday citing people close to the deal.

The company, which owns a life insurer and a property insurer, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, China International Capital Corp and Credit Suisse to manage the deal, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

A representative from China United Insurance's board office in Beijing said the company has no plans to list when contacted by Reuters.

CRRC on Friday said it won a bid to buy 13.1 percent of China United Insurance for 4.45 billion yuan ($677 million). ($1 = 6.5740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Writing by Elzio Barreto)