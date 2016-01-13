HONG KONG Jan 13 China United Insurance Holding
Corp, part-backed by CRRC Corp Ltd , plans
to raise about $1 billion via an initial public offering in Hong
Kong in the second quarter, IFR reported on Wednesday citing
people close to the deal.
The company, which owns a life insurer and a property
insurer, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
China International Capital Corp and Credit Suisse to manage the
deal, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
A representative from China United Insurance's board office
in Beijing said the company has no plans to list when contacted
by Reuters.
CRRC on Friday said it won a bid to buy 13.1 percent of
China United Insurance for 4.45 billion yuan ($677 million).
($1 = 6.5740 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Shu
Zhang in BEIJING; Writing by Elzio Barreto)