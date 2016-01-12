Jan 12 CRRC Corp Ltd :
* Voluntary announcement - update on acquisition of 13.06%
equity interests in China united insurance
* Transaction price for the shares was RMB 4.455 billion
* Company entered into three contracts with insurance security
fund in respect of transaction concerning three transaction
targets
* Says transaction is subject to approvals from the relevant
authorities such as the China insurance regulatory commission
* Co shall purchase from insurance security fund a total of 2
billion shares in China united insurance for the total sum of
RMB 4.455 billion
