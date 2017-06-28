SINGAPORE, June 28 U.S. private equity group
Blackstone Group LLP agreed to buy Singapore-listed and
Japan-focused Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) for S$900.6
million ($650 million), part of an trend of buyouts of real
estate investment trusts (REITs).
Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate offered to pay S$1.17
in cash per unit, representing a 38 percent premium to CRT's
12-month volume weighted average price, Blackstone and CRT said
in a joint statement on Wednesday. The shares rose 10.9 percent
to S$1.17 on Wednesday afternoon.
"Croesus Retail Trust has an established portfolio of
quality Japanese retail assets. This transaction represents a
good opportunity for Blackstone's real estate business to
further expand its platform in Japan," said Christopher Heady,
head of real estate Asia at Blackstone Group.
Blackstone Group is one of the world's largest institutional
real estate investors and managed $102 billion of equity for
real estate investments as of Dec. 31, 2016.
This year, Warburg Pincus-backed warehouse operator e-Shang
Redwood agreed to buy an 80 percent indirect stake in the
manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust. Cambridge
Industrial Trust is now called ESR-REIT.
CRT, which is backed by Japanese real estate business
conglomerate Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd and trading company
Marubeni Corp, will be acquired through a "trust scheme" and
delisted. CRT manages a portfolio of about S$1.5 billion.
Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd is the financial
adviser to Croesus Retail Asset Management - the trustee-manager
- while DBS Bank is the financial adviser to Blackstone Group.
($1 = 1.3854 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)