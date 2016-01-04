BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
Jan 4 CRT Capital Group LLC, an independent broker-dealer, hired Hamzah Mazari as a managing director and senior equity research analyst responsible for the business services sector.
Mazari, who will be based in New York, was most recently with Nuverra Environmental Solutions, where he was a strategic adviser.
He has also worked at Credit Suisse, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.