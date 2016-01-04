Jan 4 CRT Capital Group LLC, an independent broker-dealer, hired Hamzah Mazari as a managing director and senior equity research analyst responsible for the business services sector.

Mazari, who will be based in New York, was most recently with Nuverra Environmental Solutions, where he was a strategic adviser.

He has also worked at Credit Suisse, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)